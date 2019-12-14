SPONSORED BY
Welcome to Jiffy’s Cancer 50 Challenge in support of Velindre Cancer Centre & The South West Wales Cancer Fund.
When: Sunday 10 October 2021
Where: Cardiff to Swansea
Distance: 50 miles
Registration fee: £50 (inclusive of event cycle shirt if entered before Friday 27 August)
Fundraising Target: £50
By entering you pledge to raise a minimum of £50 sponsorship to be split equally between the two charities. After registering you will receive an email directing you to set up a Justgiving Page. The sponsorship is paid directly to the two charities.
Message from Jonathan Davies
Having been President of Velindre Fundraising since 2008, we have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to support cancer patients and their families at Velindre Cancer Centre. Now I live back down West, I want to extend my support to the people of the South West, so I have decided to do a bike ride from Cardiff to Swansea to raise funds for Velindre and The South West Wales Cancer Fund – and I’d love for as many people to join me as possible.
Jiffy’s Cancer 50 Challenge is a fun bike ride that will take place on Sunday 10th October 2021. It’s 50 miles, £50 to enter, which includes a cycling jersey, and all I ask is that people raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship, more if you can, that will be split equally between both charities.
So grab your bike, sign up today, and start raising funds for two great charities in South Wales that are very close to my heart.
The South West Wales Cancer Fund supports the South West Wales Cancer Centre based in Singleton Hospital, Swansea, which is the second largest non-surgical Cancer Centre in Wales.
The Cancer Centre treats patients from Bridgend, Swansea, across all of West Wales and as far North as Aberystwyth with life saving chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.
We raise vital funds for Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy, Ward 12, the Cancer Institute and Seaview Hostel for travelling patients from as far as Aberystwyth.
Our focus is on patient care and comfort, along with additional specialist equipment. We also support specialist training for our doctors, nurses and all health care staff.
You can donate on enthuse, by choosing us from the drop down menu-https://swanseabayhealthcharity.enthuse.com/donate#!/
We’re also on Twitter @SWWCancerCentre.
Since 2019 we are one of the 265 funds looked after by Swansea Bay Health Charity, they are on Facebook (@SwanseaBayHealthCharity) Twitter (CharitySwansea) and Instagram @eibaeabertaweswanseabayhc.
You can ring us on 01792 530766
Velindre, the Hospital of Hope, has been providing specialist treatment and supportive care to cancer patients in Wales for over 60 years.
Money raised for Velindre is used to ensure the best possible support is offered to every patient, their families and carers dealing with cancer.
It allows us to fund specialist nurses who are fundamental to a patient’s experience, implement projects to improve the physical environment for a patient, such as our gardens, the Family & Children’s Room and so much more.
It enables us to offer better support through complex treatment pathways, earlier access to cutting edge treatments, research into new treatments, purchase specialist equipment and ensure our staff have access to the most up to date training and techniques available.
It really is difficult to overstate the difference fundraising makes here at Velindre, but the benefits are invaluable.
“Velindre, I had feared. My first visit was terrifying but I soon realised that it’s a miraculous place, packed with brilliant people making the abnormal normal, the most horrible treatment bearable. I knew from the very start that I wanted to give back to these precious angels that hold so many of our dreams. At Velindre they hold your hand and tell you straight, they put a blanket around you, and give you the tools to tell your kids. Velindre is forever in my heart, and I will always be fundraising for them, with them and shouting about them. They rock!!” Angharad Underwood, former patient
Route
50 miles
2150 feet of elevation
On the route you can expect all the support you would expect from an organised event including:
• Fully signed
• First aid provision
• Riding Marshals
• Water stops
• Half way food stop
• Cycle Repairs
• Recovery vehicles
Register
Closing date 6 October. (27 August to qualify for free cycling shirt)
By entering the Cancer 50 Challenge I understand:-
1) that if I am in doubt about my health or have a medical condition that could be affected by exercise, I should obtain my doctor’s approval before participating.
2) I acknowledge that I participate in this event at my own risk and White Rock Events or its appointed agents, cannot be held liable for any injury, loss or damage caused or sustained as a result of my participation;
3) undertake to be bound by the instructions as stipulated during The Ride and to observe the Highway Code;
4) agree to my picture being taken for publicity purposes.
5) to wear a cycle helmet at all times whilst riding.
6) You must be at least 18 years of age before 10 October 2021.
7) Routes and timings and other alterations may occur which are beyond the control of White Rock Events.