Having been President of Velindre Fundraising since 2008, we have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to support cancer patients and their families at Velindre Cancer Centre. Now I live back down West, I want to extend my support to the people of the South West, so I have decided to do a bike ride from Cardiff to Swansea to raise funds for Velindre and The South West Wales Cancer Fund – and I’d love for as many people to join me as possible.

Jiffy’s Cancer 50 Challenge is a fun bike ride that will take place on Sunday 10th October 2021. It’s 50 miles, £50 to enter, which includes a cycling jersey, and all I ask is that people raise a minimum of £50 in sponsorship, more if you can, that will be split equally between both charities.

So grab your bike, sign up today, and start raising funds for two great charities in South Wales that are very close to my heart.